Detroit police shoot sword-wielding attacker

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A man is dead after attacking police officers with a sword and dagger on a busy Detroit street Thursday.

Detroit police chief James Craig said officers were on their way to a call when they saw a sword-wielding man in the middle of the intersection of Meyers Road and Grand River Avenue wildly swinging his weapon.

Craig said officers saw a man wildly swinging a sword and then pulled out an 8-inch dagger. He said the man was standing in the middle of an intersection and “was a threat” to officers.

When police ordered the man to drop the sword, they said he charged at them. They used a Tazer on him, but said it didn’t take effect because of the protective clothing he had on.

Police said he threw a weapon at one of the officers, hitting him just below the eye.

One shot was fired by police. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect had three knives, one of which was a sword. One Detroit police officer has also been transported to a hospital.

“We have individuals in our neighborhoods who are violent,” Craig said. “It could be any number of reasons.”

Craig said this particular suspect was, “swinging knives wildly in the middle of an intersection.”

