SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Starting next month, the City of Tijuana will begin installing directional signs on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry as a way to help tourists navigate the area around the border crossing.

“In 2024 we’ll begin putting in signs to help people get back to the United States,” said Karim Chalita Rodríguez, president of the Convention and Tourism Committee in Tijuana. “We’ll be working with the city’s economic development secretary to get this done.

For many years, people have complained about how confusing it can be for tourists coming back from Baja California to get to the port of entry and into the U.S.

The signs will be for people crossing the border in cars and on foot.

“The first phase will include large signs as far back as city hall,” said Chalita Rodríguez.

Tijuana’s city administration building is about two miles south of the border.

“We’re trying to avoid confusion that can be generated without proper signs, sometimes people get in the wrong lanes causing traffic delays and this can result in traffic citations as well,” Rodríguez continued.