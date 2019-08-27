Disabled woman abused at group home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) – Four employees of a Mount Dora group home for adults with disabilities are facing charges of aggravated abuse.

Police in Mount Dora, Florida have released surveillance video showing a disabled woman being abused by her caregivers at a group home earlier this month.

The video shows two different camera angles that appear to show staffers shove and punch the woman.

Police say at one point, one of the caregivers can be seen placing her foot on the woman’s head and then lifting her other foot off the floor transferring all of her weight onto the woman’s skull.

In the arrest affidavit, Detectives said the act “could easily have caused great bodily harm or even death.”

Last Monday, warrants were issued for all four of the workers involved in the alleged abuse.

