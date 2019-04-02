Dismembered horse found in Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City animal control officers are investigating how the dismembered remains of a horse ended up in a city park.
A man playing disc golf found the remains in Kessler Park Monday evening.
Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez said the horse appeared to have been prepared for consumption. After the meat was removed the carcass was placed in a barrel and dumped in the park.
The horse's head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were scattered in the area.
Hernandez said in a news release that a veterinarian will determine the time and cause of the horse's death.
Animal control will lead the investigation unless it is determined the horse was stolen.
