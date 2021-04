DMX hospitalized in ‘grave condition’ after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

NEW YORK — Rapper DMX was hospitalized Friday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported Saturday.

Murray Richman, an attorney for DMX who’s worked with him for over 25 years, spoke to PIX11 News Saturday evening, confirming that the rapper was in the hospital as a result of a heart attack. He could not confirm that it had been induced by drugs.

Richman said that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently “surrounded by family” and in what he described as “grave condition.”

The attorney claimed that Simmons is off life support but still alive.

Sources old TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains and was moved to the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

Simmons was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.

Not long after the published reports surfaced, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Because of privacy laws, the hospital is not issuing any updates on the rappers condition. They are not even confirming that he is a patient.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.