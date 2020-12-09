DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in 1982

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982.

The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, says the child long known only as “Baby Jane”  or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich.

Her mother, Gwendolyn Mae Clemons was a 23-year-old resident of Joplin, Missouri, who left home on Thanksgiving 1982 along with her baby and a boyfriend.

Ezell says Clemons told relatives that they planned to start a new life in Florida, but she hasn’t been heard from since 1982.

The baby’s identity was announced at a news conference Friday.

