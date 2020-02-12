1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Bethel Life Center Central Community Church Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Heritage Baptist Church Hutchinson - Friendship meals Hutchinson Grace Bible Church Hutchinson Union Valley Bible Church McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Countryside Covenant Church McPherson First United Methodist Church Moundridge Eden Mennonite Church Newton Christian Church Park City Baptist Church Restoration Ministries Church South Hutchinson Saltcity Cowboy Church Turon - Friendship Meals Vallery Center Faith Church Victory Fellowship Church - Rose Hill Whitewater Community Church Whitewater Grace Hill Mennonite Church Wichita Anchor of Hope Baptist Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita County Acres Baptist Church Wichita Evangel Assembly of God Wichita Faith Christian Church Wichita First MB Church Wichita Glenville Baptist Church Wichita Hillside Christian Church Wichita Restoration Ministries Church Wichita The Altar Church Wichita University Congregational Church Wichita West Douglas Church of Christ

Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring

National / World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – If you’ve always dreamed of exploring space, here’s your chance. NASA is hiring!

The agency wants to get to the South Pole of the moon by 2024 and it wants to send a woman there for the first time, along with another man.

So starting on March 2, NASA will be accepting applications for its next class of astronauts. That class of astronauts, part of the Artemis Generation, will be a part of the agency’s efforts to prepare for another moon landing, and eventually, a landing on Mars.

“For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We’re asking all eligible Americans if they have what it to takes to apply beginning March 2,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a news release.

Since the 1960s, 350 people have trained as astronaut candidates under NASA, the agency said.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts, but they need more.

Related: NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts, including 1 from Hampton Roads

NASA said the new “Artemis Generation” astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the Moon and Mars.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply on the USAjobs website from March 2 to 31.

Among the requirements: US citizenship, an advanced degree in a STEM field and at least two years of related professional experience or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft.

Candidates will also have to pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical and an online assessment.

NASA says it will select its new class of candidates in mid-2021.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories