(NEXSTAR) – Following a shooting that left six dead, including three children, at The Covenant School in Nashville, there have been renewed calls to have armed teachers in schools. Some states have already enacted laws allowing this, while others are hoping to do so.

In 2013, just a few months after the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, South Dakota became the first state to enact a law allowing school employees to carry guns, The New York Times reports.

Since then, roughly 30 states have enacted similar legislation, according to data collected by the Giffords Law Center.

Only 16 states currently prohibit teachers from carrying a firearm: Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia.

Tennessee allows teachers at private schools to carry if that school gives them permission but doesn’t allow it in most public schools. Before March’s school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, some state lawmakers were pushing a bill that would have expanded gun-carrying access for teachers, WKRN reports. Out of respect for the victims, lawmakers delayed debating the bill.

Mississippi lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow armed, trained teachers within its schools. It awaits approval from Governor Tate Reeves.

For those states that do allow teachers to carry, many require them to have permission from the school or district if they are part of a certain program or if they have a concealed carry license.

In Alabama, for example, some school administrators are allowed to have a firearm on campus if they complete certain training through the state’s sentry program and there isn’t a school resource officer available, according to a report by the RAND Corporation.

For Kansas, teachers who are specifically authorized in writing by the superintendent of any unified school district or the chief administrator of any accredited nonpublic school may carry a firearm. This falls under the Senate Substitute for House Bill 2052.

Oklahoma lawmakers recently passed a bill that would add a concealed carry license to the list of licenses teachers could get in order to be armed on campus, according to KFOR. The bill passed the House and has been sent to the Senate.

Lawmakers in Indiana, where teachers are allowed to carry firearms, are hoping to pass legislation that would create training standards for teachers and have the state pay for educators to undergo handgun training, WXIN reports. The bill passed the House and was sent to the Senate in February.

If schools have security that is non-law enforcement, most states have elected to allow them to carry firearms, according to Giffords Law Center’s report. As with arming teachers, most states require the school or school district to grant permission for the security guard to carry. The exceptions include Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, and Nevada, which allow it without permission.

Washington state will only allow it if the security officer has completed training equivalent to that received by law enforcement. Virginia allows non-law enforcement security to have a firearm at religious schools with authorization from the school but prohibits it at public schools.

Those states that do not allow non-law enforcement security personnel to carry on school grounds are Alabama, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to data collected by Giffords Law Center.

Four of those states – Maine, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Wisconsin – currently have laws that do not allow any non-law enforcement security, teachers, or other school employees to carry on campus. West Virginia does, however, allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto public college and university campuses.

Hawaii, according to the Giffords Law Center, has no legislation related to arming teachers or other individuals on school campuses.

While there is little evidence to be had from studies on the efficacy of arming teachers against potential school shooters, the idea that ‘good guys with guns stop bad guys’ may not actually be the case.

In a review of states that enacted right-to-carry handgun laws between the 1970s and mid-2010s, Stanford University found a 13-15% increase in violent crimes in the 10 years after the legislation was passed.

In some cases, like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, armed guards were at the school but unable to stop the shooters, CNN reports.

Gifford’s Law Center: Guns in K–12 Schools: Security, Teachers, and Staff

State Does state law allow non-law enforcement school security to carry?195 Does state law allow carry by teachers? Does state law allow carry by other school employees? Alabama No (see footnote for detail) 196 No (see footnote for details)197 No (see footnote for details)198 Alaska Yes, with permission from the school199 Yes, with permission from the school200 Yes, with permission from the school201 Arizona Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school202 Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school203 Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school204 Arkansas Yes205 Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds206 Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds207 California Yes208 No209 No210 Colorado Yes211 Yes, in certain circumstances212 Yes, in certain circumstances213 Connecticut Yes, with permission from the school214 Yes, with permission from the school215 Yes, with permission from the school216 District of Columbia No relevant statute. Every school must have written rules regarding the possession of firearms on campus.217



The University of Delaware prohibits the possession, storage, or use of any guns, firearms, or ammunition on University property, including any land, building, or vehicle that the University owns, leases, rents, occupies, operates or controls, unless expressly authorized by the University of Delaware Police Department. The Chief of Police may grant permission on a case-by-case basis to an individual.218 No219 No220 Delaware Yes, with a concealed carry permit221 Yes 222 Yes 223 Florida Yes224 Yes, as part of the school guardian program225 Yes, as part of the school guardian program226 Georgia Yes227 Yes, with permission from the school228 Yes, with permission from the school229 Hawaii No relevant statute No relevant statute No relevant statute Idaho230 Yes, with permission from the school district231 Yes, with permission from the school district232 Yes, with permission from the school district233 Illinois Yes234 No235 No236 Indiana237 Yes, with permission from the school238 Yes, with permission from the school239 Yes, with permission from the school240 Iowa241 Yes242 Yes, with permission from the school243 Yes, with permission from the school244 Kansas245 Yes, with permission from the school246 Yes, with permission from the school247 Yes, with permission from the school248 Kentucky Yes, with permission from the school249 Yes, with permission from the school250 Yes, with permission from the school251 Louisiana Yes, in certain circumstances252 No253 No254 Maine No255 No256 No257 Maryland Yes258 No259 No260 Massachusetts Yes, with permission from the school261 Yes, with permission from the school262 Yes, with permission from the school263 Michigan Yes264 Yes, with permission from the school265 Yes, with permission from the school266 Minnesota Yes, with permission from the school267 Yes, with permission from the school268 Yes, with permission from the school269 Mississippi Yes270 No271 No272 Missouri* Yes, if the person is a licensed “corporate security advisor”273 Yes, with permission from the school or the district274 Yes, with permission from the school or the district275 Montana Yes, with permission from the school district276 Yes, with permission from the school district277 Yes, with permission from the school district278 Nebraska No279 No280 No281 Nevada Yes282 Yes, with permission from the school283 Yes, with permission from the school284 New Hampshire Yes285 Yes286 Yes287 New Jersey Yes, with permission from the school288 Yes, with permission from the school289 Yes, with permission from the school290 New Mexico Yes291 Generally, no292 Generally, no293 New York Yes, if the security guard has a “special armed guard registration card”294 No295 No296 North Carolina No297 No298 No299 North Dakota Yes300 No301 No302 Ohio Yes303 Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 304 Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 305 Oklahoma Yes, with permission from the board of education306 Maybe (see footnote for detail)307 Maybe (see footnote for detail)308 Oregon Yes, with a concealed carry license309 Yes, with a concealed carry license310 Yes, with a concealed carry license311 Pennsylvania Maybe312 Maybe313 Maybe314 Rhode Island No (see footnote for details) 315 No (see footnote for details) 316 No (see footnote for details) 317 South Carolina Yes, with permission from the school318 Yes, with permission from the school319 Yes, with permission from the school320 South Dakota Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 321 Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 322 Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 323 Tennessee Yes324 No in most public schools325

Yes, with permission from the school for private schools326 No in most public schools327

Yes, with permission from the school for private schools328 Texas Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal329 Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal330 Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal331 Utah Yes, with a concealed carry permit332 Yes, with a concealed carry permit333 Yes, with a concealed carry permit334 Vermont Yes, with permission from the school335 Yes, with permission from the school336 Yes, with permission from the school337 Virginia No, at public schools338

Yes, at private religious schools, with authorization from the school339 No340 No341 Washington No, unless the security officer completes training that is equivalent to the training received by commissioned law enforcement officers342 No343 No344 West Virginia No345 No346 No347 Wisconsin No348 No349 No350 Wyoming Yes, with permission from the school district351 Yes, with permission from the school district352 Yes, with permission from the school district353

Russell Falcon contributed to this report.