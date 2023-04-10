(NEXSTAR) – Following a shooting that left six dead, including three children, at The Covenant School in Nashville, there have been renewed calls to have armed teachers in schools. Some states have already enacted laws allowing this, while others are hoping to do so.

In 2013, just a few months after the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, South Dakota became the first state to enact a law allowing school employees to carry guns, The New York Times reports.

Since then, roughly 30 states have enacted similar legislation, according to data collected by the Giffords Law Center.

Only 16 states currently prohibit teachers from carrying a firearm: Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia.

Tennessee allows teachers at private schools to carry if that school gives them permission but doesn’t allow it in most public schools. Before March’s school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, some state lawmakers were pushing a bill that would have expanded gun-carrying access for teachers, WKRN reports. Out of respect for the victims, lawmakers delayed debating the bill.

Mississippi lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow armed, trained teachers within its schools. It awaits approval from Governor Tate Reeves.

For those states that do allow teachers to carry, many require them to have permission from the school or district if they are part of a certain program or if they have a concealed carry license.

In Alabama, for example, some school administrators are allowed to have a firearm on campus if they complete certain training through the state’s sentry program and there isn’t a school resource officer available, according to a report by the RAND Corporation.

For Kansas, teachers who are specifically authorized in writing by the superintendent of any unified school district or the chief administrator of any accredited nonpublic school may carry a firearm. This falls under the Senate Substitute for House Bill 2052.

Oklahoma lawmakers recently passed a bill that would add a concealed carry license to the list of licenses teachers could get in order to be armed on campus, according to KFOR. The bill passed the House and has been sent to the Senate.

Lawmakers in Indiana, where teachers are allowed to carry firearms, are hoping to pass legislation that would create training standards for teachers and have the state pay for educators to undergo handgun training, WXIN reports. The bill passed the House and was sent to the Senate in February.

If schools have security that is non-law enforcement, most states have elected to allow them to carry firearms, according to Giffords Law Center’s report. As with arming teachers, most states require the school or school district to grant permission for the security guard to carry. The exceptions include Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, and Nevada, which allow it without permission.

Washington state will only allow it if the security officer has completed training equivalent to that received by law enforcement. Virginia allows non-law enforcement security to have a firearm at religious schools with authorization from the school but prohibits it at public schools.

Those states that do not allow non-law enforcement security personnel to carry on school grounds are Alabama, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to data collected by Giffords Law Center.

Four of those states – Maine, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Wisconsin – currently have laws that do not allow any non-law enforcement security, teachers, or other school employees to carry on campus. West Virginia does, however, allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto public college and university campuses.

Hawaii, according to the Giffords Law Center, has no legislation related to arming teachers or other individuals on school campuses.

While there is little evidence to be had from studies on the efficacy of arming teachers against potential school shooters, the idea that ‘good guys with guns stop bad guys’ may not actually be the case.

In a review of states that enacted right-to-carry handgun laws between the 1970s and mid-2010s, Stanford University found a 13-15% increase in violent crimes in the 10 years after the legislation was passed.

In some cases, like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, armed guards were at the school but unable to stop the shooters, CNN reports.

Gifford’s Law Center: Guns in K–12 Schools: Security, Teachers, and Staff

StateDoes state law allow non-law enforcement school security to carry?195Does state law allow carry by teachers?Does state law allow carry by other school employees?
AlabamaNo (see footnote for detail) 196No (see footnote for details)197No (see footnote for details)198
AlaskaYes, with permission from the school199Yes, with permission from the school200Yes, with permission from the school201
ArizonaMaybe, when used in a program approved by the school202Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school203Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school204
ArkansasYes205Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds206Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds207
CaliforniaYes208No209No210
ColoradoYes211Yes, in certain circumstances212Yes, in certain circumstances213
ConnecticutYes, with permission from the school214Yes, with permission from the school215Yes, with permission from the school216
District of ColumbiaNo relevant statute. Every school must have written rules regarding the possession of firearms on campus.217

The University of Delaware prohibits the possession, storage, or use of any guns, firearms, or ammunition on University property, including any land, building, or vehicle that the University owns, leases, rents, occupies, operates or controls, unless expressly authorized by the University of Delaware Police Department. The Chief of Police may grant permission on a case-by-case basis to an individual.218		No219No220
DelawareYes, with a concealed carry permit221Yes 222Yes 223
FloridaYes224Yes, as part of the school guardian program225Yes, as part of the school guardian program226
GeorgiaYes227Yes, with permission from the school228Yes, with permission from the school229
HawaiiNo relevant statuteNo relevant statuteNo relevant statute
Idaho230Yes, with permission from the school district231Yes, with permission from the school district232Yes, with permission from the school district233
IllinoisYes234No235No236
Indiana237Yes, with permission from the school238Yes, with permission from the school239Yes, with permission from the school240
Iowa241Yes242Yes, with permission from the school243Yes, with permission from the school244
Kansas245Yes, with permission from the school246Yes, with permission from the school247Yes, with permission from the school248
KentuckyYes, with permission from the school249Yes, with permission from the school250Yes, with permission from the school251
LouisianaYes, in certain circumstances252No253No254
MaineNo255No256No257
MarylandYes258No259No260
MassachusettsYes, with permission from the school261Yes, with permission from the school262Yes, with permission from the school263
MichiganYes264Yes, with permission from the school265Yes, with permission from the school266
MinnesotaYes, with permission from the school267Yes, with permission from the school268Yes, with permission from the school269
MississippiYes270No271No272
Missouri*Yes, if the person is a licensed “corporate security advisor”273Yes, with permission from the school or the district274Yes, with permission from the school or the district275
MontanaYes, with permission from the school district276Yes, with permission from the school district277Yes, with permission from the school district278
NebraskaNo279No280No281
NevadaYes282Yes, with permission from the school283Yes, with permission from the school284
New HampshireYes285Yes286Yes287
New JerseyYes, with permission from the school288Yes, with permission from the school289Yes, with permission from the school290
New MexicoYes291Generally, no292Generally, no293
New YorkYes, if the security guard has a “special armed guard registration card”294No295No296
North CarolinaNo297No298No299
North DakotaYes300No301No302
OhioYes303Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 304Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 305
OklahomaYes, with permission from the board of education306Maybe (see footnote for detail)307Maybe (see footnote for detail)308
OregonYes, with a concealed carry license309Yes, with a concealed carry license310Yes, with a concealed carry license311
PennsylvaniaMaybe312Maybe313Maybe314
Rhode IslandNo (see footnote for details) 315No (see footnote for details) 316No (see footnote for details) 317
South CarolinaYes, with permission from the school318Yes, with permission from the school319Yes, with permission from the school320
South DakotaYes, if the person is a school sentinel 321Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 322Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 323
TennesseeYes324No in most public schools325
Yes, with permission from the school for private schools326		No in most public schools327
Yes, with permission from the school for private schools328
TexasYes, if the person is a designated school marshal329Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal330Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal331
UtahYes, with a concealed carry permit332Yes, with a concealed carry permit333Yes, with a concealed carry permit334
VermontYes, with permission from the school335Yes, with permission from the school336Yes, with permission from the school337
VirginiaNo, at public schools338
Yes, at private religious schools, with authorization from the school339		No340No341
WashingtonNo, unless the security officer completes training that is equivalent to the training received by commissioned law enforcement officers342No343No344
West VirginiaNo345No346No347
WisconsinNo348No349No350
WyomingYes, with permission from the school district351Yes, with permission from the school district352Yes, with permission from the school district353

Russell Falcon contributed to this report.