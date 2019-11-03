Dow says no injuries at site of explosion in Louisiana

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, the company names of Dow, left, and Dupont, right, appear above their trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. DuPont and Dow Chemical said Friday, June 10, 2016 that they will hold separate shareholder meetings next month to vote on their merger. Both meetings will be held on July 20. DuPont’s meeting will take place at its Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters, and Dow Chemical’s meeting will be at its Midland, Michigan, offices. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

PLAQUEVILLE, La. (AP) — No injuries are being reported after an explosion shook a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana.

Dow Louisiana Operations said in a Facebook post that a “vessel” had ruptured at its facility near Plaquemine on Sunday morning. The company said there were no injuries on the site.

Other details were not immediately released.

The company said it is conducting air monitoring and that there appears to be no off-site impact other than a loud noise heard nearby.

Officials from Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they are in “constant contact” with Dow and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre integrated manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana’s largest petrochemical facilities.