Dozens of Kansans rescued from Arizona desert by park officials who warned them not to enter

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSNW) – Dozens of Kansans had to be rescued from an Arizona desert, even after park officials advised them not to embark.

The group of 44 fitness coordinators went hiking at the lost Dutchman State Park Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures were well above 100 degrees and an excessive heat warning was issued. Park officials say they advised the group not to hike but they did anyways.

“But the group went ahead. And about an hour later they, the rangers got the first call for assistance,” said Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks & Trails.

A couple hours later, more hikers needed to be rescued for heat exhaustion.

Officials will not say what part of Kansas the group was from.