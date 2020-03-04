Dozens still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – Search and rescue efforts continued in central Tennessee Wednesday morning, where dozens remain missing following Monday night’s deadly tornadoes.

Dozens are still missing after the storms.

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville area, reducing homes and businesses to rubble.

At least one EF-3 twister with winds of 160 miles per hour lifted debris more than 20,000 feet in the air.

Putnam County, east of Nashville, was hit hardest. At least 18 people were killed there. Dozens more were injured, and 38 were listed as missing Tuesday evening.

