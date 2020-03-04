Dozens still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – Search and rescue efforts continued in central Tennessee Wednesday morning, where dozens remain missing following Monday night’s deadly tornadoes.

Dozens are still missing after the storms.  

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville area, reducing homes and businesses to rubble.

At least one EF-3 twister with winds of 160 miles per hour lifted debris more than 20,000 feet in the air.

Putnam County, east of Nashville, was hit hardest.  At least 18 people were killed there.  Dozens more were injured, and 38 were listed as missing Tuesday evening.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories