Driver dies after going the wrong way on Interstate 49

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — One person is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 49 in the Kansas City area.
Belton, Missouri, police Lt. Dan Davis said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49 in Belton.
The exact location of the crash wasn’t immediately provided. Davis said the driver who died was driving the wrong way on the interstate.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
