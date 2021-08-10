Driver loses control before crashing into Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAAF) — A 7-Eleven convenience store will be closed for the foreseeable future after a driver lost control and slammed into the building.

When police arrived at the store near Highland Avenue and Independence Avenue, they found the entire car sitting inside the store.

Investigators said the driver lost control of her car, and the vehicle traveled off the road. Officers said the car then jumped a curb and knocked down an ornamental street light before crashing into the building.

The crash destroyed the front of the store. The car also hit the counter inside the building. Investigators said the impact knocked over the counter and pinned the store clerk. The clerk went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was also taken to a hospital but did not have serious injuries.

Police said two customers were in the store at the time of the crash, but neither man needed medical treatment.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the driver to lose control.

