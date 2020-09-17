DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- “We’ve heard nothing”: Local venue owners frustrated with CARES act funds
- Senators push bipartisan plan to ‘finish fixing’ the FAFSA
- Wildfire smoke forces closure of Yosemite, two other national parks
- Testing, housing, childcare targeted in latest CARES Act distributions
- Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden