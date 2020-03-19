Drug cartels blamed for ‘police hunt’ that left 2 Juarez officers dead, 10 others injured

Breaking News
First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident
1  of  96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Drug cartels blamed for ‘police hunt’ that left 2 Juarez officers dead, 10 others injured

National / World

Rivals gangs La Linea, Mexicles carried out attacks in retaliation to drug and money seizures, Juarez officials say

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Two drug gangs are being blamed for a series of attacks on police that left two officers dead and 10 others injured on Wednesday.

Both the “Mexicles,” who are the enforcement arm of the Sinaloa cartel, as well as “La Linea” and the various street crews they control set out to hunt police officers in retaliation for recent drug seizures in Juarez, Mayor Armando Cabada said.

“All police agencies have struck hard very recently at all of the criminal groups that operate in Juarez. Yesterday’s violent reaction may be related to the millions of dollars in drugs and weapons seized from them by the various police agencies,” Cabada told reporters on Thursday.

The violence included nine separate attacks on police cars and police stations, the burning of two public transportation buses and “an inexplicable” shootout at Juarez General Hospital, Cabada said. Cartel thugs apparently followed an ambulance carrying a wounded officer and shot at it, wounding a paramedic, a Red Cross volunteer, a security guard and a woman bystander at the hospital’s entrance.

The paramedic remains in critical condition and one of the injured officers, a policewoman, has been left with a permanent disability, Cabada said.

The attacks subsided around 6 p.m., but then police went on a counteroffensive. Two suspected drug cartel members were killed in a shootout at an industrial park in East Juarez, 12 other suspects were arrested, and 11 vehicles and 20 guns were seized, Juarez authorities said.

Among those arrested is a 44-year-old man only identified as Jose Angel H.D., also known as “El Cankel.” Juarez Police Chief Raul Avila Ibarra said “El Cankel” is a leader of “La Empresa,” one of the gangs associated with “La Linea,” formerly known as the Juarez Cartel.

Jose Angel H.D., also known as “El Cankel” is one of the suspects arrested in connection with Wednesday’s attacks on Juarez police officers. (photo courtesy Juarez Municipal Government)

“They’re the leaders who control the plaza (the city). That means drug trafficking, collection of money, weapons trafficking and issuing orders regarding executing attacks against people or institutions,” Avila said.

The police chief declined to say if “El Cankel” was the leader or a second-tier leader of “La Empresa.” He was arrested while driving a vehicle carrying several rifles, including an AK-47, two AR-15-style rifles and a 9mm gun possibly used in one of the attacks. All 12 suspects in custody have been identified as members of “La Empresa.”

Avila said most of the attacks were drive-by shootings in which “the cowards” quickly fled or tried to flee the scene.

The first attack targeted state police officers outside a car wash on Tuesday evening in which the lawmen escaped injury.

The next day, several drive-by shootings were reported throughout the city. One left a female state police officer mortally wounded in the southeast part of the city. A municipal officer who was patrolling a natural gas company’s offices was shot to death on 16th of September Avenue in Downtown.

Late in the afternoon, police were already on alert when they came under fire from a vehicle that drove off. Police converged on the area and the occupants were forced to abandon the vehicle and seek refuge in an industrial park, Juarez officials said. A shootout at the park left the two suspects dead.

When they realized police had caught on and were reacting more swiftly to the attacks, the cartels switched tactics, officials said. They torched two buses — one near Downtown and one in West Juarez — after telling the drivers and passengers to exit the vehicle. A 16-year-old boy — his clothes charred — was arrested in connection to the bus burning in West Juarez.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the burning of a public transportation bus in West Juarez, one of the last in a wave of drug cartel attacks on Wednesday. (photo courtesy Juarez Municipal Government)

Cabada said this is not the first time that police officers come under fire in Juarez, and that a permanent state of alert was being observed. He said police would always patrol in pairs or in caravans of vehicles, depending on the neighborhood or the circumstance.

Juarez officials have identified 25 neighborhoods near Downtown, in the Northwest and in the Southeast of the city were the gangs are most active. A lot of drug sales take place in these working class neighborhoods, some very close to drug-staging areas near the Rio Grande.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories