Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10
1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Calvary Baptist Church Countryside Christian Church East Heights United Methodist Church Eastminster Church First MB Church, Wichita Metro Baptist Church Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita Central Coummunity Church Wichita College Hill UMC Wichita Great Plains Church Wichita Life.Church Wichita Pathway Church Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church

Dying Maryland dad sees son graduate

National / World
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NBC) – A dying father was able to see his son graduate early — thanks to the quick actions of a Maryland high school principal who made a bedside ceremony happen within hours.

Andrew Pawlack suffered a stroke five years ago and was placed in hospice care in Annapolis after heart failure. 

Tina King-Myrick, the mother of his son Sebastian, knew he wouldn’t make it to see their son graduate in June. So she made a frantic call to Westminster High School Principal John Baugher for help.

“It was an emotional wave that went through me. You can’t explain that feeling, that sudden urgency,” King-Myrick says. “He said he was going straight to the school, grabbing an assortment of gowns, said he’d be there at 8 o’clock and he was there in the waiting room at 8 o’clock.”

Complete with cap and gown and music, Sebastian Pawlack walked the hallway to his dad’s bedside, where Baugher handed him his honorary diploma.

Sebastian Pawlack said he can’t thank his principal enough.

“The support that he gave that day, not to just me, but to everyone, including my father, truly meant a lot to me,” Sebastian says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories