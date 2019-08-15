Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child not seriously hurt in Elizabethton plane crash

8:00 PM UPDATE:

School buses will not run from Minton Hollow to the 2nd red light at Hunter Bridge on Friday if State Route 91 remains closed due to today’s plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport according to Dr. Kevin Ward, Superintendent of Carter County Schools.

Ward says they will check to see if the highway has reopened early Friday morning and will let parents know.

TDOT says SR 91 will remain closed through Friday evening at the earliest.

This could affect students at Hunter Elementary, Unaka Elementary, and Unaka High School.

7:15 PM UPDATE:

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw says State Route 91 will likely remain closed until 7 p.m. Friday following today’s plane crash.

The Elizabethton Police Department shared a map of a detour route.

6:15 PM UPDATE:

In a text message, Dale Earnhardt Jr. told ESPN’s Marty Smith that he and his family are OK following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

6:00 PM UPDATE:

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport that sent retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the hospital.

The NTSB says it is sending two investigators to look into the “runway excursion accident.”

NTSB investigating today's crash of a Cessna 680 business jet in Elizabethton, TN. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 15, 2019

5:50 PM UPDATE:

A fire marshall on the scene the crash said there were about 1,000 gallons of fuel on the plane and that a significant amount spilled. The leaking has been stopped according to the official.

4:50 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

Kelly Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

4:40 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, according to Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO is unsure of his condition.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 3:40 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that three people on the plane evacuated no injuries were reported to the FAA.

This is a developing story.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier previously said Earnhardt’s wife was also on the plane.

4:10 PM UPDATE:

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

They were not injured in the crash according to Carrier.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers are out of the plane.

Highway 91 at Industrial Drive is closed according to Carter County dispatch.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.