Earthquake damages downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Kan. (KSL) – Several buildings sustained damages in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday when Utah was rattled by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Damaged buildings included the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake and its neighboring building – currently undergoing a remodel – Caffe Molise, Cucina Toscana, and the Rio Grande Depot.

Each was considered to be an “older” building, and more susceptible to damage caused by an earthquake.

Most of the damage was to the building exteriors and roof portions, except for the Rio Grande Depot, which sustained damages on the interior mezzanine and office areas.

“In the main display, we had multiple failures of the upper façade and a lot of cracks in the plaster,” said Thomas Peterson, with the Utah State Division of Facilities Construction and Management.

Peterson said the building suffered additional damages following the 4.6-magnitude aftershock Wednesday afternoon.

“When the 4.6 came through around 1:15 p.m., we noticed there was significantly more plaster in the mezzanine areas,” he said.

The building will remain closed, pending further evaluations.

LATEST STORIES: