EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A deputy was killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires.

The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn.”

Deputy Fenley’s friends and family remember her as a beloved mainstay at the Eastland County Courthouse, providing much-needed security.

So far, Deputy Fenley is the only confirmed death in the aftermath of the Eastland County Complex Fires, which have burned nearly 45,000 acres and are only 2% contained.