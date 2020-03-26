El Paso feels aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude quake in West Texas

1  of  2
Breaking News
Man convicted in the kidnapping of Nancy Shoemaker receives parole Coronavirus cases jump to 168 in Kansas
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

El Paso feels aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude quake in West Texas

National / World

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Pasoans this morning felt the aftershocks of a 5.0 magnitude earthquake reported at 9:16 a.m. Mountain Time in West Texas.

The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake was 44 kilometers west of Mentone, Texas, about a three-hour drive east-northeast of El Paso. The event followed an earlier quake, a 3.8-magnitude, recorded at about 2:52 a.m. 37 kilometers west of Mentone. A third quake, this one a magnitude 3.0, was reported at 10:16 a.m. Mountain Time almost at the same spot as the first one (37 kilometers west of Mentone).

The epicenter of the earthquake. Photo taken from U.S. Geological Survey page.

“It’s certainly going to be noticeable. It could possibly cause a little bit of damage to unreinforced structures. You might see some cracks in masonry, concrete and brick, that kind of thing. The closer you would’ve been to it might you might have seen things on shelves shaking, maybe even falling off, but it wouldn’t have been much more than that,” said a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several El Pasoans, including KTSM staff members on duty, felt the tremor around 9:18 a.m. There was also a report in Far East El Paso.

“I felt my house sway as if there was an earthquake or at a minimum, tremors,” said Far East El Paso resident Marth Ballesteros.

And in Northeast El Paso,: “I live in the far northeast and my friends at Bliss said they felt it too,” added Tim Beckwith.

The shaking took Patricia Chacon by surprise in Central El Paso.

“I was working at my computer and felt an earthquake around 9:18 a.m.,” Chacon said. “My computer screens were moving, my chair, desk. I just got up and went outside trying to make sense of it. My house is made out of rock so it would most definitely not move easily.”

El Paso Fire Department reported no damage locally form the aftershocks. Juarez, Mexico Mayor Armando Cabada said no damages were reported in that city across the border from El Paso and urged people to remain calm.

However, government employees were evacuated from some buildings there after the 9:15 a.m. tremor.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories