(WJW) — Calling all Elvis fans! A slew of personal items once belonging to the king of rock ‘n’ roll hit the auction block.

No, there were no blue suede shoes available. But there was a wide variety of other items from jewelry and clothing, to cars and accessories.

The items were part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Auction on Saturday. One of the more unique items is Elvis’ bathroom scale. As of Friday, the last bid on that was $1,500.

Also up for auction was the 1967 Lincoln Continental he purchased for his father and his Ruger Blackhawk 44 Magnum revolver. The highest bid on the car ended up at $45,000, and the final bid on the revolver was $50,000.

There was also a monogrammed attache case, a wool shearling coat, his seventh-degree black belt certificate and his personally-owned phone and address book.

The priciest item sold was a page of original handwritten lyrics for the song “Heartbreak Hotel.” The winner paid $165,000 for the piece of paper, according to GWS Auctions.

Also on the list: a cotton top sheet from his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, plane bed. Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after she was hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54 years old.

