CHICAGO (WGNTV) — A plane traveling from Topeka, Kansas, to Poland was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after declaring a general emergency during the flight.

According to a spokesperson with Atlas Air — the airline, the plane is chartered through — pilots received an indication of an abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departing from Topeka. The crew then followed standard procedures and diverted to O’Hare, where they safely landed the plane.

As a precautionary measure, Chicago authorities inspected the aircraft upon arrival and determined it was safe for passengers to disembark from the plane.

According to Flightradar24 on Twitter, a sensor detected smoke in the cargo hold.

It is unknown whether or not anyone suffered any injuries during the incident.