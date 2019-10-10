EPA proposes updates to lead and copper rule to better protect children and at-risk communities

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of Children’s Health Month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposed rule that significantly improves the actions that water systems must take to reduce lead in the nation’s drinking water.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the proposal at an event in Green Bay. This action represents the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since 1991 and marks a critical step in advancing the Trump Administration’s Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a proposed rule that significantly improves the actions that water systems must take to reduce lead in the nation’s drinking water. | Courtesy Associated Press

“Today, the Trump Administration is delivering on its commitment to ensure all Americans have access to clean drinking water by proposing the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule in over two decades,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press release. “By improving protocols for identifying lead, expanding sampling, and strengthening treatment requirements, our proposal would ensure that more water systems proactively take actions to prevent lead exposure, especially in schools, child care facilities, and the most at-risk communities.”

Wheeler also says that the EPA is working with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to courage states and cities to make full use of many funding and financing options provided by the federal government.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, EPA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development have launched a new website that summarizes available federal programs that help finance or fund lead service line replacement.

The new resource also includes case studies demonstrating how cities and states have successfully leveraged federal resources to support LSL replacement projects.

The agency’s proposal takes a proactive and holistic approach to improving the current rule—from testing to treatment to telling the public about the levels and risks of lead in drinking water. When finalized, this proposal will:

Require more water systems to act sooner to reduce lead levels and protect public health.

Improve transparency and communication.

Better protect children and the most at-risk communities.

EPA’s Lead and Copper Proposed Rule reflects input received from the agency’s state, local and tribal partners, the Science Advisory Board, the National Drinking Water Advisory Council, and best available peer-reviewed science.

EPA is taking public comment on this proposal for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register via: http://www.regulations.gov