“Everyone should want the truth” – Lawsuit in Arkansas seeks to clear executed man

Attorneys with the Innocence Project and American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit seeking DNA and fingerprints found at the scene of the 1993 murder of Debra Reese in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

They believe the evidence could posthumously clear Ledell Lee of the crime. He was executed in 2017.



“We just want to know the truth,” Patricia Young, Lee’s younger sister, said during a Thursday press conference announcing the suit.

The ACLU and Innocence Project began looking into the case shortly before Lee’s death sentence was carried out.

They say the DNA and fingerprints found at the crime scene do not match that of Lee’s.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Lee’s family is asking that the Jacksonville Police Department release evidence to be run through national databases for the first time.

Currently, the Jackson Police Department have possession of the evidence.

The Jacksonville city attorney sent an email to the mayor and the city council regarding the lawsuit, stating in part “under current state statutes and case law, the City is prevented from releasing DNA physical evidence.”