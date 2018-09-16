Expecting couple evacuate North Carolina, have baby one day later in Pennsylvania Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rachel English delivered her daughter Matilda states away from where she intended after Hurricane Florence forced her and her family to evacuate New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo Courtesy CNN) [ + - ] Video

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CNN) - She was supposed to give birth at her home in North Carolina, but Hurricane Florence changed those plans.

Instead, Rachel English delivered a baby girl in Pennsylvania, at the same hospital she was born years ago.

English and her husband evacuated New Bern, North Carolina on Tuesday, one day before her due date.

As New Bern was getting pummeled by rain, English was with family eight hours away.

Not long after they arrived in Pennsylvania came the contractions, then baby Matilda, on Friday.

"It was really scary knowing that we were expecting a baby ... really any minute, and potentially unable to get to the hospital or left without electricity for days and days with a newborn," said Rachel English, new mother.

English says she definitely has a story to tell her daughter when she grows up.