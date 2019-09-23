Experts urge you to book Thanksgiving travel now

Travel experts say now is the time to book travel for Thanksgiving.

Advantages to booking early include a better chance at getting the hotel or flight you want at a better price.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand. The closer we get to the holidays, we always see airfares continue to increase in price,” says Jeanenne Tornatore.

If flying into one of the bigger cities, consider an alternative airport.

“A lot of times, these smaller regional airports have better flight times, less delays and easier access to traffic to and from the airport,” Tornatore advises.

She says traveling a few days before and after the actual holiday can be an economical way to go as well.

AAA suggests you start researching holiday travel options now and book flights by Oct. 27.

