Facebook, Instagram not working for some users

Some social media users are finding that Facebook and Instagram are not working Tuesday morning.

According to downdetector.com, the East Coast is reporting more issues as of 8:30 am. and it appears to be in some major cities such as Baltimore, Washington, and New York, but the issue is being reported globally.

Facebook users are reporting a "major Facebook website crash" on downdetector.com.

Instagram users are also reporting an outage, according to downdetector.com. Users say, "it cannot load or shows no internet."