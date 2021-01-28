Facebook to stop recommending political pages

Facebook will no longer recommend civic and political groups to users. The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement Wednesday.

Zuckerberg said the decision was a “continuation to turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversations.”

The company temporarily halted the political group recommendations to users back in October prior to the 2020 election.

Zuckerberg said Facebook is also considering steps to reduce the amount of political content that users see in their news feed.

The announcement comes in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The incident left five people dead and numerous others injured on January 6.