(NEXSTAR) – The family of late actor Jansen Panettiere revealed his cause of death in a statement sent to several media outlets Monday.

Panettiere, younger brother of “Scream 6” star Hayden Panettiere, died earlier this month from an enlarged heart, according to family members.

He was 28 years old.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the statement read. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Citing an unnamed medical examiner, the statement added that “Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

According to Johns Hopkins, cardiomegaly is a potentially life-threatening condition that can happen in people who have high blood pressure, have had a previous heart attack, suffered diseases affecting the organ, have an abnormal heartbeat or have a congenital heart condition.

Jansen Panettiere was an accomplished voice-over actor, and was well-known for playing the role of Shovelmouth in “Ice Age: Meltdown.” He also had on-screen roles in “The Walking Dead,” “The X’s” and “The Last Day of Summer,” among others.

“Fly with the angels,” actress Selma Blair posted on Panettiere’s Instagram page, which is filled with images of his artwork.

Panettiere’s family thanked everyone who sent their love and support and asked that they be given privacy during their period of mourning.

“We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever,” the statement read.