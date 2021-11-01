Fatalities hit 15-year high according to government agency

Road fatalities have hit a 15-year high, according to the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration figures.

In a new report, the U.S. Department of Transportation said there were 20,160 fatalities in the first six months of 2021, making it the highest total for that period since 2006.

In addition to the traffic fatality data, NHTSA also released behavioral research findings from March 2020 through June 2021, indicating that speeding and traveling without a seatbelt remain higher than during pre-pandemic times. 

The department said it would put together a strategy to combat rising deaths which are increasing the most in the West and South.

