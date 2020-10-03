Fayetteville burglary turns into kidnapping and capital murder, suspect behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a burglary turned homicide from early Saturday, October 3.

Fayetteville Police were called around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of W. Cornerstone for a burglary which involved a shooting. According to a police report, a 911 caller told dispatchers an unknown man was inside the home with a gun. While on the phone with dispatchers, gunshots could be heard in the background.

When officers arrived at the home they found the suspect, Travis Trustin, being held down by friends of a gunshot victim in the back yard of the home where the 911 call was made. When officers entered the home they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Before police were called to the scene, a friend of the victim saw the Trustin with the gun inside the home and went inside thinking it was a possible friend. The man entered the home and was met by Trustin held him at gunpoint in the living room for about 30-minutes.

After 30 more minutes passed, residents and witnesses of the shooting arrived at the home. Police say they saw one of the victims inside with Trustin. The victim held at gunpoint would not move or answer the locked front door. The residents and witnesses did make it into the home by kicking in the back door. Once inside, one person went into a bedroom and retrieved a gun and confronted Trustin while he was still holding a pistol.

According to the police report, Trustin then fired a shot at the victim holding the gun from the bedroom. The other people inside the home then tackled Trustin and began to wrestle the gun away from him and the pistol then went off a few more times during the struggle according to a witness inside the home.

When police arrived they took Trustin into custody. He was taken to the Fayetteville police department for an interview. There, Trustin admitted going into the home on Cornerstone through an open garage. He said he then shut the garage door and went inside the home. Trustin told police a man arrived home so he held him at gunpoint. During the interview with police Trustin said someone kicked in the back door and pulled a rifle on him and admitted he shot the person with a gun he found inside the home.

According to the police, during the interview, Trustin got up from his seat in the interview room at the police station and started heading for the door. The police report says Trustin attempted to open and door and take off but was taken to the ground by officers at the station and was handcuffed.

Trustin was then taken to the Washington County Jail and booked in for capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping. He’s also facing 2nd degree escape for attempting to leave the interview room at the police station.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police said. “The investigation is on going.”