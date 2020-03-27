FBI: Fake kidnapping scams on the rise in New Mexico

1  of  99
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The FBI is urging New Mexicans not to fall for a scam that involves someone calling to say a relative has been kidnapped and will be harmed unless a ransom is paid.

Federal agents in New Mexico have come across recent instances of this type of crime known as “virtual kidnapping.” The calls usually originate in Mexico and the criminals rely on surprise, deception and threats to coerce their victims into sending money fast. Sometimes, they might even put a second person on the line to pretend her or she is the kidnapped subject, the FBI said.

If you’re getting one of these calls, the agency has several tips for your safety and peace of mind.

“Try to slow the situation down. The success of any type of virtual kidnapping scheme depends on speed and fear. Criminals know they only have a short time to exact a ransom before the victims unravel the scam or authorities become involved,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency recommends that you attempt to contact the alleged victim via phone, text, or social media, and request that they call back from their cellphone to make sure he or she is OK. You may also want to contact family members to determine if they have been called as well.

If the caller is making up a story, don’t disclose any identifying information such as your loved one’s name that could help them build on the lie.

If you don’t know for sure if a loved one is really being held captive by criminals, request to speak to him or her. If the criminals put the alleged victim on the line, ask questions only your relative would know, such as the name of a pet. Also, listen carefully to the voice to see if you recognize it or if it’s a total stranger.

The FBI recommends you don’t agree to meet the caller in person because that could put you in danger.

If you suspect a real kidnapping is taking place or you believe a ransom demand is a scheme the FBI in New Mexico is urging you to immediately contact the Albuquerque FBI Division at (505) 889-1300 or your local law enforcement.

The FBI urges victims of this telephone scam to not only call immediately but encourages those who may know the criminals to submit a tip online. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

For more information about this scam, visit the FBI’s website.

