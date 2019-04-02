National / World

FBI: Missing teen may be traveling with 47-year-old man

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 01:43 PM CDT

PORT BARRE, La. (KSNW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police, and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are working together to locate 15-year-old Domeanna Spell. 

Spell disappeared on March 28. She may be traveling with a 47-year-old Cory "Shane" Disotell according to the FBI.  The agency says they may be heading to neighboring states in a silver, 2003 Honda Civic.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Spell, or if you have had contact with Spell, please call 1-800-CALL FBI, 1-800-225-5324. 

You may also contact your local FBI field office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
 

