FBI seeking 10 men accused of assaulting law officers during U.S. Capitol attack

The FBI needs names to put with the faces of 10 men accused of assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The bureau released a seeking information poster with hopes the public can help identify the 10. They’re accused of illegally entering the Capitol on January 6 and assaulting federal law enforcement personnel.

Anyone with information on these men or any other information related to the January 6 attack is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online tips.fbi.gov.

