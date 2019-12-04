FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding a child sexual assault victim

Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as Jane Doe 37.

It is believed that this person may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Videos containing Jane Doe 37 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in April of 2012.

In addition, audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.

Jane Doe 37 is described as having brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

LATEST STORIES: