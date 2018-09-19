FDA takes on teen vaping Video

The Food and Drug Administration has a stern warning for America's youth: Do not use e-cigarettes!

The FDA unveiled the "Real Cost" campaign Tuesday, which will target over 10 million kids ages 12 to 17 and focus on the dangers of vaping and the chemicals found in e-cigarettes.

"We are acting upon very clear signs that there is an epidemic underway, that's a burgeoning epidemic and it's going to take us more than just a couple of actions to try to bring this under control. I'm worried about the data we're going to get in 2019. I don't know that we can act quickly enough to put the genie back in the bottle, but we have to start acting right away," says FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

The campaign will target teens at places where they spend the majority of their time: At school and on social media.

The FDA will place the ads in 10,000 school bathrooms, where officials say teens are vaping.

Many of the ads show the chemicals spreading through the body like a parasite.

