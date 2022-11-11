Local and federal authorities are investigating a pair of small explosions early Wednesday morning at a “Litte Free Library” and a nearby amphitheater.

Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives joined local Arlington officials in investigating the Nov. 9 explosions, according to a press release of the incident.

The first explosion occurred at the 100 block of N. Columbus St., where officials arrived at a reported outside fire. At the scene, they found that a privately owned book collection box, or a “Litte Free Library,” was destroyed. A Fire Marshal called to the scene and determined that the fire was likely caused by a small explosion.

During the initial investigation, officials located another possible crime scene at the Lubber Run amphitheater at 200 N Columbus St. The Fire Prevention Office will send any evidence to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for processing.

Arlington County Fire said the two incidents may be connected and the investigation is still ongoing. There are currently no suspect descriptions available.

The Fire Prevention Office requests that anyone that lives in the area with home surveillance equipment please review their video for any information that could help with the investigation.