FEMA reschedules presidential text alert test

WASHINGTON - The federal government has pushed back the date for a test of President Donald Trump's emergency text alert system.

On October 3, most cell phone users will get a non-political, emergency test message from the president.

It's a part of FEMA's system to warn citizens in cases of national emergencies.

The text will have a header reading "presidential alert."

The message will read, "This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed."

The test was originally supposed to take place on September 20.

The wireless emergency alert system was launched in 2012 but has yet to be tested.