Fire at Missouri senior citizen home kills 1, injures 5

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) – A resident of a senior living facility in a Kansas City suburb died in a fire Saturday night.

Raytown Fire District Capt. Ty Helphrey said the fire was contained to one apartment on the sixth floor of the Temple Heights Manor in Raytown, Missouri. The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Helphrey said firefighters extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to other apartments, but five people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation or the exacerbation of their medical conditions.

The fire started on the sixth floor in one apartment. The fire, which caused the elevator to shut down, and many residents unable to exit the building via the stairs due to age or disability. Those residents sheltered in place, and firefighters checked on them as they responded to the fire.

The identity of the resident who died wasn’t immediately released. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

