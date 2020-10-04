Fire at Missouri senior citizen home kills 1, injures 5

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) – A resident of a senior living facility in a Kansas City suburb died in a fire Saturday night.

Raytown Fire District Capt. Ty Helphrey said the fire was contained to one apartment on the sixth floor of the Temple Heights Manor in Raytown, Missouri. The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Helphrey said firefighters extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to other apartments, but five people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation or the exacerbation of their medical conditions.

The fire started on the sixth floor in one apartment. The fire, which caused the elevator to shut down, and many residents unable to exit the building via the stairs due to age or disability. Those residents sheltered in place, and firefighters checked on them as they responded to the fire.

The identity of the resident who died wasn’t immediately released. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories