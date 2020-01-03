Fire at Ponca City Phillips 66 refinery under control

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KSNW) – A blaze at an Oklahoma oil refinery is under control after hours of thanks to the work of emergency crews.

At approximately 4:00 pm Thursday, January 2 the Ponca City Refinery experienced a fire in a process unit.

The Ponca City Response teams responded immediately and have the fire under control.

There were no impacts to personnel or the community. To be cautious, Phillips 66 refinery personnel were dispatched off-site, and air quality is being monitored.

All data indicates that there has been no off-site impact.

In a press release, Phillips 66 said, “The safety of the community, the environment and people is of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide efforts as we work to resolve the problem.”

