Firefighter killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) – Police in Wisconsin say the man who was the subject of a medical emergency call that led to the death of a firefighter also died in the altercation.

Police, fire and medical personnel in Appleton were called Wednesday evening to help a 47-year-old man thought to be having a medical emergency. The man was given help on the bus, then eventually left and started walking toward a nearby library.

Police say that while the man was being attended, “the incident escalated ” and shots were fired.

Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard was killed. A female bystander was also hit and is hospitalized in stable condition. A police officer was struck, but was treated and released.

Police say the 47-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries. They didn’t immediately provide other details.