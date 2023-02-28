KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s out with the old and in with the new at the Kansas City International Airport.

The first flight to take off out of Kansas City’s new $1.5 billion terminal departed Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m. on a Southwest flight to Chicago.

The first flight to land at the new terminal was a Southwest flight from Chicago that arrived at approximately 7:40 a.m.

The new terminal is officially open! Here are the very 1st bags/flyers to arrive at baggage claim.

After years of planning, travelers are enjoying a new type of airport experience. The new terminal features dozens of new restaurants and shops, new parking options, upgraded restrooms and increased accessibility options for people with various disabilities.

Now that the new terminal is up and running, Airport leaders say they intend to tear down Terminal B and C this summer. That space will then be used for terminal expansion and aircraft parking.