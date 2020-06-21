Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.

Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 Blk. E. 7th St. Multiple victims have been transported to the hospital. Streets in the area are blocked due to the investigation. Please avoid the area if possible. No further information at this time. #APD -WC6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 21, 2020

FINAL Shooting incident at 500 blk E. 7th St (03:05): #ATCEMSMedics transported 5 patients from this incident to a local trauma facility. All patients were adults, with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. https://t.co/n3yaAFawIJ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 21, 2020

