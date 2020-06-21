Five people sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.
Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.
Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and comfortable today, spotty showers this week
- Eskimo Pie ice cream treat to change ‘derogatory’ name after nearly 100 years
- 11-year-old dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say
- Noose found in driver stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race