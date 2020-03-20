Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked

by: WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Matt and Anna Mason play with their son, Oliver, on the beach in Cape May, N.J., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Masons live and work in Cape May. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some city folk have been fleeing to their second homes in resort areas to ride out the coronavirus outbreak near the beach or the ski slopes. But neighbors in many of those places are yanking the welcome mat — fearing infection and the overwhelming of already stretched resources in sleepy shore and mountain communities.

In southern New Jersey, Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton asked summer home owners, who make up nearly half the property owners, to stay away for at least two weeks.

“Because the children are out of school, people are taking that as an opportunity to go to the shore,” he said Wednesday. “Instead of a national emergency, they’re taking it like an additional vacation.”

Thornton said a quarter of the county is aged 60 or older — and thus particularly vulnerable to the virus. The county is particularly popular with Canadian tourists.

While, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus in a period of weeks.

“We don’t know where these people are coming from or who they’ve been exposed to,” he said. “We got reports today that someone from New York who was exposed to the virus came down here, and now we’re investigating whether he’s positive.”

An hour later, county officials announced that the man, a 30-year-old New Yorker, had indeed tested positive, and was the first confirmed case of the virus in Cape May County. That led the county’s director of nursing to issue another request for visitors to stay away.

Similar debates are raging in many shore and mountain towns.

One Maine island that is reachable only by boat or plane barred part-time residents from the island — before backtracking and simply “strongly” encouraging them to stay away, for their health and the health of North Haven’s full-time residents.

In Ocean City, New Jersey, which has a large percentage of summer residents, and draws vacationers from Philadelphia and New York, Melissa Wahl, a resident, said there was not a single piece of meat available at a local supermarket Wednesday morning.

“The cashier who checked me out said she had been seeing a lot of out of towners,” she said. “People are afraid of them bringing in this virus and our hospital not having the ability to handle all of the influx.”

During the outbreak, business has more than doubled at the Winhall Market near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort in southern Vermont, as residents of New York and Boston pour in. Locals aren’t thrilled as they watch items selling out at the small market and fear that out-of-staters could be bringing the virus with them.

“They’re really hoarding everything,” market owner Lorraine Neuhaus said of the out-of-towners. “We’ve put restrictions on everything.”

The phenomenon is not unique to America; in the weeks before China instituted a travel ban, 2% of the residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, fled to Guangdong province, the coastal manufacturing powerhouse across from Hong Kong.

Valencia, Spain, has closed its beaches to prevent people fleeing the virus from coming there, and leading to a reverse migration away from the shore.

In the U.S., Point Pleasant Beach, which has one of New Jersey’s most popular boardwalks, is trying a similar tactic, urging people not to walk on it for the foreseeable future.

“While fresh air and spending time outside is positive, the narrow boardwalk will force people to be in close proximity to each other, thus negating all attempts to adhere to social distancing,” police chief Joseph Michigan said in a Facebook posting.

Some were fleeing not to a second home but to someone else’s home.

Josh Rodriguez, from Tempe, Arizona, had planed for months to attend a jiu jitsu tournament in Big Bear Lake, California. When it got canceled due to concerns about the virus, he and his wife went to California anyway.

“We decided to get out of the craziness of the city and lock ourselves in a cabin,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just us and a fire watching the snowfall.”

Cailin Sandvig and her husband Justin Bracken left their apartment in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn on Monday, packing their 10-month-old twins, Milo and Aurelia, into the family car along with baby supplies and a week’s worth of clothing for themselves. They were heading to Wheaton, Illinois, where Sandvig’s mother lives by herself in a four-bedroom house.

Practicing social distancing in Brooklyn would mean keeping the twins inside their small apartment, and that would be untenable since they’re crawling and almost walking.

“To keep them in a room where they have at most 10 feet of distance is a nightmare,” she said.

Candice Cobb owns a home on Ocracoke Island, a strip of land on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. But she won’t be making the trip from her residence in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

“I would have the potential of contaminating the island as would anybody else who is not a full-time resident,” said Cobb, who retired from a public television station a few years ago. “I want to protect my friends and family on the island just as much as I want to protect the people in Hillsborough. I’m not going now. I think that defeats the purpose of having the emergency declaration in the first place.”

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, Lisa Rathke in Marshfield, Vermont, and Deepti Hajela in New York contributed to this story. Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

