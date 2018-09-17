Florence’s deadly waters remain

Flood waters are still rising across the Carolinas, days after Hurricane Florence slammed into the coast.

The storm has been blamed for at least 24 deaths, with the latest victim being a 1-year-old boy in Union County, North Carolina, who was swept from his mothers arms by the flood waters.

“First responders have reported rescuing and evacuating over 2,600 people and 300 animals from flooded areas so far and rescues are ongoing,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Flood waters are rising as rivers crest and they will for days, washing out roadways, shutting down highways and turning inland towns, like Wilmington, into islands with no way in or out.

Even if you could leave, fuel is scarce as cars stretch for miles at the few open gas stations.

Close to half-a-million people in the Carolinas are still without power.