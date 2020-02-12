Live Now
Florida 5th grader withdraws after teacher questions sexuality

National / World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (NBC) – A Florida fifth grader says she’s too embarassed to return to school after her teacher questioned her sexuality in front of her entire class.

Jezenia Gambino, the girl’s mother, says she learned it all started from a rumor going around Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie.

“The rumor was that my daughter and another 5th-grade little girl were dating,” said Gambino.

Last week Gambino says the rumor got to her 5th-grade daughter’s teacher. She says the teacher confronted her daughter about it, but in front of the entire class.

“She asked them if they were together if they were dating as a couple together and she asked them in a way that they felt they were in trouble,” said Gambino.

