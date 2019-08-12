Breaking News
Feds: Friend of shooter bought body armor, gun accessory

Florida man arrested after Walmart threat

National / World

by: WESH-TV

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities arrested a Winter Park, Florida man after they said he made a threat on Facebook that warned people not to go to Walmart.

Officials said Richard D. Clayton, 26, wrote on Facebook, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

According to investigators, Clayton used fictitious Facebook accounts in the past to post threats and seems to believe in “white supremacist ideology.”

Officials said while in custody, Clayton was uncooperative and belligerent.

Clayton allegedly told an officer, “I hope that the next call you go to you get blown away and killed.”

An arrest report said the man then asked if the officer was Hispanic, saying “They are what is wrong with this country. They come in and are ruining everything.”

The arrest report said while being taken to jail, Clayton began taking out his genitals and told the officer he was going to pee in his car. When the officer told Clayton he wasn’t Hispanic, Clayton replied he wouldn’t pee in his car.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories