Florida man arrested for allegedly changing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ address in voter database

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) –While attempting to vote on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was told his address had been changed in the Florida voter database. The governor contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), who eventually arrested a 20-year-old Naples man.

DeSantis was attempting to vote Monday at his assigned polling location around 2 p.m. when the poll worker advised him his address had been changed to 2185 Pretty Lane in West Palm Beach. DeSantis said he did not authorize a change in his address, and immediately asked the FDLE to investigate.

The FDLE contacted the supervisor of elections office in Leon County and requested the logs for the date and time the address change request came through for Ron DeSantis.

They discovered the IP address used to make the request was subscribed to Comcast and contacted Comcast for the user’s home address.

A search warrant was conducted at the home in Naples where Anthony Steven Guevara was present with two others.

An FDLE digital forensic examiner searched through Guevara’s computer, where Google searches for “Florida my vote” and “Florida governor” were found. Evidence also showed Guevara accessed the site “DOS.MyFlorida.com,” and the Wikipedia page for Ron DeSantis.

Guevara was placed under arrest and taken to the Collier County Jail where he was held on a $5,000 bond.