Florida man drowns in same canal where he almost drowned a year ago, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man drowned in the same canal where he nearly drowned a year ago, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Juan Carlos Munoz-Valencia, 52, face down in a canal in the 4200 block of Green Key Road after his wife called 911.
According to deputies, Munoz-Valencia had nearly drowned at the same location nearly a year ago, but he was removed by a Pasco deputy and resuscitated.
Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death.
Further information was not immediately available.
