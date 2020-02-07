Florida trooper shot and killed after stopping to help stranded motorist

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95.

The agency says the suspect who shot Trooper Joseph Bullock on Wednesday was then fatally shot by a passing police officer.

The shootings happened near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

Authorities say Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him.

A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him. The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide. 

